(Corrects distance conversion in 9th paragraph)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 10 A SpaceX Dragon
cargo ship made a parachute return into the Pacific Ocean on
Tuesday, while high winds in Florida scrapped plans for the
company's Falcon rocket launch, NASA said.
The Dragon capsule departed the International Space Station
at 2:10 p.m. EST/1910 GMT and splashed down about 260 miles (418
km) southwest of Long Beach, California, about 5.5 hours later.
The Dragon is loaded with nearly 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg) of
returning science experiments and equipment, including two
faulty components from spacesuits that NASA wants to analyze
before clearing astronauts for a trio of spacewalks later this
month.
Dragon's return overlapped with the company's Falcon 9
launch attempt at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
The rocket was grounded by high upper-level winds.
"Extreme wind shear over Cape Canaveral. Feels like a
sledgehammer when supersonic in the vertical," SpaceX founder
and Chief Executive Elon Musk posted on Twitter.
SpaceX will try again at 6:03 p.m. EST/2303 GMT on Wednesday
to launch the U.S. government's Deep Space Climate Observatory,
or DSCOVR. The satellite is designed to serve as weather buoy to
provide about an hour's advance notice of potentially dangerous
solar storms, which can disrupt radio communications, satellite
signals and power grids on Earth.
It also will monitor the sun-lit side of Earth, tracking
volcanic plumes, measuring ozone and monitoring droughts,
flooding and fires.
The launch of DSCOVR was planned for Sunday, but was delayed
due to a problem with an Air Force radar system needed to track
the Falcon rocket during flight.
Once the satellite is on its way to orbit, eventually
reaching 930,000 miles (1.5 million km) from Earth, SpaceX plans
to attempt to land the Falcon launcher's spent first stage, part
of ongoing efforts to develop reusable rockets, potentially
slashing launch costs.
The booster is programmed to separate itself three minutes
after liftoff, turn around, make two braking burns and touch
down on a platform floating about 370 miles (595 km) northeast
of the launch site.
The last Falcon rocket to fly nearly made it back intact,
but it ran short of hydraulic fluid to maneuver steering fins
and it crashed into the platform.
For the second attempt, engineers added an extra reservoir
of hydraulic fluid, but the rocket will be coming in with nearly
twice the force and four times the heat, SpaceX said.
"Rocket re-entry will be much tougher this time around due
to deep space mission," Musk wrote on Twitter.
(Editing by Ken Wills)