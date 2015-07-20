(Adds details, quotes)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. July 20 A faulty metal
brace in an unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket likely triggered the
explosion that destroyed the booster minutes after liftoff from
Florida last month, company chief Elon Musk said on Monday.
The June 28 accident, which destroyed a load of cargo
destined for the International Space Station, was the third
botched resupply run within eight months. An Orbital ATK
rocket explosion claimed a Cygnus cargo ship in October and a
Russian Progress freighter failed to reach orbit in April.
SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Musk said Falcon rocket
flights will not resume until September at the earliest. The
company also plans to delay the debut flight of its heavy-lift
Falcon rocket from this year to spring 2016.
A defective brace, or strut, holding a bottle of helium in
the Falcon 9 needed to pressurize the upper-stage engine's
liquid oxygen tank, was the most likely cause of last month's
accident, Musk said.
He said the strut, from a vendor he declined to identify,
was built from steel certified to withstand 10,000 pounds (4,536
kg) of force but apparently failed at 2,000 pounds (907 kg) of
force, Musk said.
"It looks like the key strut that holds down one of the
helium bottles failed. As a result, the helium bottle would have
shot to the top of the tank at high speed," Musk told reporters
on a conference call.
"It failed five times below its nominal strength, which is
pretty crazy," he said.
SpaceX not only intends to buy new struts, most likely from
a different vendor, but test each one prior to installation in
the rocket's tanks, Musk said.
SpaceX had successfully flown its Falcon 9 rocket 18 times
since its debut in 2010 before the June 28 failure. During those
flights, thousands of similar struts apparently worked with no
issues.
"We have been able to replicate the failure by taking a huge
sample, essentially thousands of these struts, and pulling them.
We found a few that failed far below their certificated level.
That's what led us to think that there was one just far below
its rated capability that happened to be at the wrong place at
the wrong time," Musk said.
The results are preliminary, he added.
In addition to the bad strut, SpaceX is looking for other
issues that may have caused or contributed to the accident, as
well as any potential problems that could affect future flights.
"This is the first time we've had a failure in seven years,
so I think to some degree the company as a whole became maybe a
little bit complacent," Musk said.
The company has a backlog of more than 50 rocket launches,
worth about $5 billion, for commercial companies, NASA and other
agencies.
