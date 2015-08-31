By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug. 31
keep its Falcon 9 rocket grounded longer than planned following
a launch accident involving the unmanned booster in June, the
company president said on Monday.
The privately held company is owned and operated by
technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, who earlier this summer was
targeting the Falcon 9's next flight for September.
"We're taking more time than we originally envisioned, but I
don't think any one of our customers wants us to race to the
cliff and fail again," Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX,
said at a webcast panel discussion at the AIAA Space 2015
conference in Pasadena, California.
She said the company was "a couple of months away from the
next flight."
The June 28 accident, which destroyed a cargo ship bound for
the International Space Station for NASA, is believed to have
been triggered by a flawed support strut in the rocket's
upper-stage engine.
The metal strut broke about two minutes after the rocket
lifted off from Florida, releasing a bottle of helium that
over-pressurized the second-stage engine. Seconds later, the
rocket exploded over the Atlantic Ocean.
The accident, along with the failed Oct. 28 launch of an
Orbital ATK Antares rocket on another station cargo run,
has left the U.S. space agency dependent on Russian and Japanese
freighters to resupply the station, a $100 billion laboratory
that flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
SpaceX also has been cleared to compete against
industry stalwart United Launch Alliance, a partnership of
Lockheed Martin and Boeing to fly U.S. military
satellites.
SpaceX has a backlog of nearly 50 launches, worth more than
$7 billion, on its schedule.
The cause of the June accident is "an easy problem to go
fix," Shotwell said, adding that the company wanted to take
extra time to "make sure we're not seeing something like that
anywhere throughout the vehicle or the supply chain."
The next mission on SpaceX's launch calendar had been a U.S.
government ocean-monitoring satellite called Jason 3, but
Shotwell indicated that a commercial communications satellite
would move to the front of the line.
Luxembourg-based SES SA has a contract to fly on
the first Falcon 9 rocket that features an upgraded first-stage
engine.
The upgrade will allow SpaceX to attempt to land its rockets
back at the launch site from high-altitude missions so they can
be refurbished and reused.
The Jason 3 satellite is slated to fly aboard the standard
Falcon 9.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Letitia Stein and Cynthia
Osterman)