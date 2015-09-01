(Updates with more comments, launch calendar)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Aug 31 SpaceX plans to keep
its Falcon 9 rocket grounded longer than planned following a
launch accident in June that destroyed a space station cargo
ship, the company president said on Monday.
The privately held company, owned and operated by technology
entrepreneur Elon Musk, previously had slated Falcon 9's next
flight for no earlier than September.
"We're taking more time than we originally envisioned, but I
don't think any one of our customers wants us to race to the
cliff and fail again," SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said at
a webcast panel discussion at the AIAA Space 2015 conference in
Pasadena, California.
The company is "a couple of months away from the next
flight," she added.
The June 28 accident is believed to have been triggered by a
flawed support strut in the rocket's upper-stage engine.
The metal strut broke about two minutes after the rocket
lifted off from Florida, releasing a bottle of helium that
caused the second-stage engine to become over-pressurized.
Seconds later, the rocket exploded over the Atlantic Ocean. A
Dragon cargo ship was destroyed when it hit the water.
The accident, along with the failed Oct. 28 launch of an
Orbital ATK Antares rocket, has left NASA dependent on Russia
and Japan to resupply the $100 billion International Space
Station, a research laboratory that flies about 250 miles (400
km) above Earth.
SpaceX also has been cleared to compete against industry
stalwart United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co, to fly U.S. military
satellites.
SpaceX has a backlog of nearly 60 launches, worth more than
$7 billion, on its schedule.
The cause of the June accident is "an easy problem to go
fix," Shotwell said, adding the company would take extra time to
"make sure we're not seeing something like that anywhere
throughout the vehicle or the supply chain."
The next mission on SpaceX's launch calendar had been a U.S.
government ocean-monitoring satellite called Jason 3, but
Shotwell indicated that a commercial communications satellite
would move to the front of the line.
Luxembourg-based SES SA has a contract to fly on the first
Falcon 9 rocket that features an upgraded first-stage engine.
"We rely on SpaceX and we have full confidence in them," SES
spokesman Markus Payer said.
The Falcon upgrade will better position SpaceX to land its
rockets at the launch site so they can be refurbished and
reflown.
The Jason 3 satellite is slated to fly aboard the standard
Falcon 9.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Letitia Stein, Cynthia
Osterman and Ken Wills)