* Falcon 9 exploded after launch for space station in June
* Company to return upgraded rocket to flight
* SpaceX set to tender for U.S. military contract
By Irene Klotz
JERUSALEM, Oct 13 Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, expects to return a repaired and
upgraded Falcon 9 rocket to flight around the start of December,
a company vice president said, less than six months after one
exploded shortly after liftoff.
The 208-foot-tall (63-meter) rocket carrying cargo for the
International Space Station exploded less than three minutes
after liftoff from Florida on June 28.
The cause of the accident was traced to a faulty bracket
inside the rocket's upper-stage liquid oxygen tank. When the
steel bracket broke, a bottle of high-pressure helium was
released, causing the tank to over-pressurise and explode.
"We believe in the next six to eight weeks we'll be able to
return to flight," Lee Rosen, SpaceX vice president of mission
and launch operations, said on Tuesday at the International
Astronautical Congress under way this week in Jerusalem.
The Falcon 9, which failed after 18 successful flights, will
carry a communications satellite for Luxembourg-based SES SA.
Privately owned SpaceX is also expected to attempt to land
the rocket's first-stage on a platform in the ocean after the
second-stage takes over to deliver the SES satellite into orbit.
To try to achieve that, California-based SpaceX will use a
more powerful version of the Falcon 9 than it has flown
previously. SpaceX wants to return its rockets so they can be
refurbished and reflown, slashing launch costs.
"Things are coming along nicely with the upgraded version of
the vehicle and we're prepared to get back at this," Rosen said.
SpaceX intends to submit its first bid for a U.S. military
launch contract before it returns to flight.
It is expected to compete to fly a next-generation U.S.
Global Positioning System satellite. If it wins, the company
will break a monopoly on the military's launch business held by
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed-Martin
and Boeing.
Bids for the GPS 3 launch are due on Nov. 16.
