CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 21 A SpaceX Falcon 9
rocket blasted off from its Florida launch pad on Monday with a
payload of communications satellites, marking the company's
first flight since a June accident that destroyed a cargo ship
bound for the International Space Station.
The upgraded 23-story-tall rocket lifted off from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station at about 8:30 p.m. EST/0133 GMT on a
satellite-delivery mission for customer ORBCOMM and a
test flight of a booster rocket return-and-landing system.
A smooth mission would provide a major boost to privately
owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, the
California-based company founded and operated by high-tech
entrepreneur Elon Musk.
