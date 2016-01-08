By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan. 8
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan. 8 Technology
entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX will attempt to land its next
Falcon 9 rocket on a barge in the Pacific Ocean, seeking another
milestone a month after landing a booster on the ground in a
spaceflight first, the company said on Friday.
The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a NASA ocean-monitoring
satellite, is slated to blast off from Vandenberg Air Force Base
in California on Jan. 17.
About two minutes after liftoff, the first stage of the
rocket will separate, flip around, fire engines to slow its
fall, deploy landing legs and attempt to touch down on a
floating landing pad in the Pacific Ocean.
SpaceX has tried ocean landings twice without success, but
officials are optimistic after the company last month safely
returned a Falcon 9 booster to a landing pad at Cape Canaveral
Air Force Station in Florida.
Accomplishing an ocean landing will give the
California-based SpaceX flexibility to recover its boosters from
a wider variety of space missions. The firm, owned and operated
by Musk, wants to refurbish and refly its rockets, potentially
slashing launch costs.
Similar efforts are underway by fellow tech titan Jeff
Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, as well as industry stalwart
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin
and Boeing.
For now, SpaceX is concentrating on reusing just the first
stage of its Falcon rockets, which sell for about $61 million,
the company's website shows.
Of that, only about $200,000 is for fuel, Musk said at the
American Geophysical Union conference in San Francisco last
month.
"With reusable rockets, we can reduce the cost of access to
space by probably two orders of magnitude," or a factor of 100,
Musk said at the conference.
SpaceX eventually wants to return the rocket's second-stage
for reuse as well.
The rocket slated to launch NASA's Jason-3 satellite is an
older version of the rocket that flew last month and does not
have the power to attempt a touchdown on land, SpaceX said.
The booster that landed on Dec. 21 will be test-fired in
Florida, but probably not reflown, Musk told reporters after the
landing. He said the company likely would attempt relaunch of
another recovered rocket in 2016.
SpaceX has more than 60 missions on its schedule, worth
about $8 billion.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; editing by Letitia Stein and Chizu
Nomiyama)