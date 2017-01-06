By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 6 Elon Musk's SpaceX
rocket company has been cleared to resume flying following a
launch pad explosion four months ago, the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Friday.
The decision clears SpaceX to attempt to launch a Falcon 9
rocket carrying 10 Iridium Communications Inc
satellites as early as Monday, a day later than originally
planned.
SpaceX, owned by Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive
Officer Musk, on Friday declined to comment about what caused
the delay.
Liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California is
targeted for around 10:26 a.m. PST/1:26 p.m. EST.
The FAA, which oversees commercial U.S. space launches,
oversaw SpaceX's investigation into why a Falcon 9 rocket burst
into flames on a launch pad in Florida as it was being fueled
for a routine, prelaunch test on Sept. 1.
The accident destroyed the $62 million booster and a $200
million Israeli communications satellite that had been partly
leased by Facebook Inc to expand internet access in
Africa.
"The FAA has closed the investigation," the agency, which
oversees commercial U.S. rocket launches, said in a statement.
"SpaceX applied for a license to launch the Iridium NEXT
satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The FAA has granted a
license for that purpose," the statement said.
The launch will be SpaceX's first since August. The company
has a backlog of more than 70 missions for NASA and commercial
customers, worth more than $10 billion.
As a result of the accident investigation, SpaceX is
changing the way it fuels its rockets to prevent canisters of
helium, located inside liquid oxygen tanks, from bursting. The
company said the long-term solution will be to redesign the
helium canisters, which are made of an aluminum liner and a
carbon overwrap. The helium is needed to maintain oxygen tank
pressure.
The SpaceX rocket was briefly powered up on Thursday as part
of a preflight engine test.
"All systems are go for launch next week," Musk posted on
Twitter.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Gregorio)