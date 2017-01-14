Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on
Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the
fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder
and entrepreneur Elon Musk.
A 20-story tall Falcon 9 rocket is slated to launch from
California's Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:54 a.m. PST (1754
GMT) to put into orbit 10 satellites for Iridium Communications
Inc, which will use them to enhance mobile voice and
data relay capabilities.
The mission will test changes implemented by Space
Exploration Technologies Corp, known as SpaceX, after another
Falcon 9 exploded on a launch pad in Florida in September during
a routine preflight test.
Accident investigators determined that a canister of helium
burst inside the rocket's second-stage liquid oxygen tank,
triggering the explosion. The canister is being redesigned, but
until then SpaceX is addressing the issue by modifying its
fueling procedures.
The explosion destroyed a $62 million SpaceX booster and a
$200 million Israeli communications satellite that it was to put
into orbit two days later.
The accident clouded the company's aggressive agenda, which
includes beginning to ferry U.S. astronauts into space next
year, when it also plans to make its first voyage to Mars.
Saturday's flight would begin to clear a logjam of more than
70 missions, worth more than $10 billion, awaiting flights on
SpaceX Falcon rockets, which last flew in August, SpaceX said.
The launch is the first in a seven-flight contract with
Iridium worth $468.1 million, company spokeswoman Diane
Hockenberry said.
The rocket flying on Saturday will attempt to touch down on
a platform in the Pacific Ocean, a feat previously accomplished
by four other returning Falcon rockets. SpaceX intends to reuse
its rockets, slashing launch costs so it can offer cut-rate
services.
SpaceX aims to launch 27 rockets in 2017, more than triple
the eight flights the privately held firm managed in 2016,
according to a report on Friday in the Wall Street Journal.
In addition to its dozens of commercial customers, SpaceX is
one of two companies hired by NASA to fly cargo to the
International Space Station, a $100 billion research laboratory
that flies 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
The company's 2017 agenda includes the debut launch of a
heavy-lift booster, flying its first reused rocket and repairing
the Florida launch pad damaged in the explosion.
