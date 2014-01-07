(In Jan 6 item, corrects value of SpaceX commercial launches in
8th paragraph to $4 billion, not $40 billion)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 6 A Space Exploration
Technologies' Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral
Air Force Station in Florida on Monday to put a commercial
communications spacecraft into orbit for Thai satellite operator
Thaicom.
The 224-foot-tall (68 meters) rocket lifted off its seaside
launch pad at 5:06 p.m. (2206 GMT), soaring through overcast
skies as it headed toward the satellite's drop-off point more
than 55,000 miles (88,500 km) above Earth, or about one-quarter
of the way to the moon.
From that position, the 6,649-pound (3,016 kg) Thaicom 6
satellite is expected to lower itself to about 22,300 miles
(35,888 km) above Earth and shift the angle of its orbit so that
it can be permanently stationed to beam high-definition and
digital television services to customers in Thailand and
surrounding areas.
The satellite, built by Virginia-based Orbital Sciences Corp
, also is equipped to provide other communications
services for customers in Southeast Asia and Africa, including
Madagascar, Thaicom's website shows.
Including launch services and insurance, the Thaicom 6
satellite cost about $160 million, and so far, about two-thirds
of the satellite's capacity has been sold, according to Thaicom
.
Monday's launch was the second in just over a month for
Space Exploration Technologies, also known as SpaceX.
In December, the California-based firm, owned and operated
by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is also chief
executive of electric car maker Tesla Motors, launched
its first commercial communications satellite, staking a claim
in a global satellite launch industry. The industry is worth
about $6.5 billion a year, a study by the Satellite Industry
Association trade group shows.
So far, privately owned SpaceX has sold about 50 commercial
launches worth about $4 billion. About 25 percent of the flights
are for NASA, which hired SpaceX, along with Orbital Sciences,
to fly cargo to the International Space Station, a $100 billion
research complex that flies about 250 miles (about 400 km) above
Earth.
SpaceX's next flight, slated for late February, will be the
third of 12 station resupply missions under its $1.6 billion
NASA contract.
Orbital Sciences, which holds a separate $1.9 billion NASA
contract, is preparing to launch the first of its eight station
cargo runs on Wednesday. The company's Antares rockets fly from
a commercial spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia.
With Monday's launch, Falcon 9 rockets have flown eight
times, all successfully, though on its first cargo flight to the
station, in October 2012, one of the rocket's nine first-stage
engines shut down prematurely. Other motors compensated, and the
rocket was able to deliver its Dragon cargo ship to the intended
orbit without a problem.
SpaceX is working on three parallel programs to expand its
business and cut costs, including reusing its first-stage
boosters. However, a proposed demonstration to restart the
engine so it could cushion the splashdown into the ocean was not
attempted on the Thaicom 6 mission, said SpaceX spokeswoman
Emily Shanklin.
HEAVY-LIFT FALCON MISSION
In addition, the company is working on a 27-engine,
heavy-lift Falcon rocket as well as a version of its Dragon
cargo capsule that can carry astronauts and other passengers to
the space station.
A Falcon Heavy demonstration mission from SpaceX's second
launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California is slated
for 2014, the company's website shows.
Monday's successful flight also could clear SpaceX to enter a
lucrative competition to launch U.S. military reconnaissance and
communications satellites, a service now exclusively provided by
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin
and Boeing.
(Editing by Kevin Gray, Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)