By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 22
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 22 Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, postponed for a third time the launch
of six commercial communication satellites from Cape Canaveral
Air Force Station, officials said on Sunday.
Liftoff of the privately owned company's Falcon 9 rocket had
been slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT/2130 GMT. Aboard the rocket are
six small satellites owned by Orbcomm Inc, which
provides machine-to-machine data and messaging services
worldwide.
SpaceX, which is owned and operated by technology
entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been trying since Friday to launch
what would be its 10th Falcon 9 rocket, a medium-lift booster
that also flies cargo capsules to the International Space
Station for NASA. SpaceX is pursuing U.S. military launch
contracts as well, hoping to break a monopoly by United Launch
Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed Martin
.
Friday's launch attempt was called off due to a potential
technical problem with the rocket's upper-stage engine. No other
information about the issue was provided by SpaceX, though the
glitch apparently was cleared in time for a second launch
attempt on Saturday. That attempt was canceled because of poor
weather at the launch site.
SpaceX rescheduled a launch for Sunday but encountered
another technical issue. It was not known if the glitch was
related to the upper-stage engine issue that surfaced on Friday.
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The ... launch attempt has been scrubbed to address a
potential concern identified during pre-flight checks," SpaceX
wrote on its website.
"The vehicle and payload are in good condition, and
engineering teams will take the extra time to ensure the highest
possible level of mission assurance prior to flight," it said.
The next launch opportunity is on Tuesday.
SpaceX said it had planned to restore a webcast and
commentary for Sunday's launch attempt after imposing an
unprecedented media blackout for Saturday's launch try.
"For the first time since the end of the Cold War, a space
launch from Cape Canaveral will not be broadcast to the press
and the public," Spaceflightnow.com, which provides live launch
coverage, wrote on its website on Saturday.
The blackout spurred an angry backlash on Twitter. The
company did not respond to questions about why it canceled
Saturday's launch commentary and webcast or why it planned to
reverse itself for Sunday's launch attempt.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)