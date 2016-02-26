GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 25 SpaceX called off a planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a communications satellite less than two minutes before blastoff from Florida on Thursday, citing a technical problem.
It marked the second straight day that Elon Musk's privately owned Space Exploration Technologies had postponed the launch. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Lisa Shumaker)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D