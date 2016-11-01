By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 1
industry experts that advises NASA has told the U.S. space
agency there are safety risks in a proposal by Elon Musk's
SpaceX to fuel its rockets while astronauts are on board.
"This is a hazardous operation," Space Station Advisory
Committee Chairman Thomas Stafford, a former NASA astronaut and
retired Air Force general, said during a conference call on
Monday.
Stafford said the group's concerns were heightened after an
explosion of an unmanned SpaceX rocket while it was being fueled
on Sept. 1.
The causes of that explosion are still under investigation.
Members of the eight-member group, which includes veterans
of NASA's Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs noted that
all previous rockets that have flown people into space were
fueled before astronauts got to the launch pad.
"It was unanimous ... Everybody there, and particularly the
people who had experience over the years, said nobody is ever
near the pad when they fuel a booster," Stafford said, referring
to an earlier briefing the group had about SpaceX's proposed
fueling procedure.
SpaceX needs NASA approval of its launch system before it
can put astronauts into space.
In an email to Reuters sent late Monday, SpaceX said its
fueling system and launch processes will be re-evaluated pending
the results of the accident investigation.
SpaceX uses extremely cold liquid propellants loaded just
prior to blastoff to increase the rocket's power so it can fly
back to Earth and be reused.
"As needed, any additional controls will be put in place to
ensure crew safety, from the moment the astronauts reach the
pad, through fueling, launch, and spaceflight, and until they
are brought safely home," SpaceX said.
SpaceX said Friday that it believes a fueling system issue
caused a pressurized container of helium inside the rocket's
upper stage to burst on Sept. 1, triggering a fireball that
destroyed the booster and a $200 million Israeli communications
satellite it was to carry into orbit two days later.
SpaceX's passenger spaceships, which are expected to begin
flying in 2018, will be outfitted with an emergency escape
system that can fly the capsule away from a failing rocket
before or during launch.
NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing Co to fly crews to the
space station after the shuttles were retired in 2011. Since
then, astronauts have been flying on Russian Soyuz capsules, at
a cost of more than $70 million per person.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Gregorio)