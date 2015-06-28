CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 28 SpaceX President
Gwynne Shotwell said an investigation into Sunday's explosion
shortly after launch of one of the company's Falcon 9 rockets
will ground the rockets for several months but less than a year.
"I imagine a number of months or so," Shotwell said at a
news conference. "It's certainly not going to be a year."
The rocket was on a mission to resupply the International
Space Station. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Twitter a
preliminary analysis indicated a problem with the rocket's
upper-stage engine.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Eric Beech and Frances
Kerry)