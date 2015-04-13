By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 13
SpaceX rocket was poised for launch from Florida on Monday to
send a cargo ship to the International Space Station, then turn
around and attempt to land on a platform in the ocean, company
officials said.
Liftoff of the 208-foot (63-meter) tall Falcon 9 rocket,
carrying a Dragon capsule, was scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT/2033
GMT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Once the capsule is released, beginning a two-day journey to
the station, the rocket's first stage will flip around, fire
engines to steer its descent and deploy landing legs to touch
down on a customized barge stationed about 200 miles (322 km)
off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.
At a prelaunch press conference on Sunday, SpaceX Vice
President Hans Koenigsmann put the odds of a successful landing
at 75 or 80 percent.
During a previous landing attempt in January, the rocket ran
out of hydraulic fluid for its steering fins, causing it to
crash into the platform.
A second attempt in February was called off because of high
seas, but the rocket successfully ran through its pre-programmed
landing sequence and hovered vertically above the waves before
splashing down and breaking apart.
"It looks right now like weather is significantly better. We
did also upgrade the drone ship so it can keep position better,"
Koenigsmann said.
After demonstrating a successful ocean landing, SpaceX
intends to bring its rockets back to a landing pad at the launch
site so the boosters can be refurbished and reflown, slashing
launch costs.
"It's a long-term goal," Koenigsmann said.
The primary purpose of Monday's flight is to deliver more
than 4,300 pounds (1,950 kg) of food, clothing, equipment and
science experiments to the station, a $100 billion research
laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
SpaceX is one of two companies hired by NASA to fly cargo to
the station following the retirement of the space shuttles. In
addition to a recently extended 15-flight, $2 billion contract
with NASA, SpaceX is working on a passenger version of the
Dragon capsule and has dozens of contracts to deliver commercial
communications satellites into orbit.
The company also is working on a heavy-lift version of the
Falcon rocket, which uses 27 engines, compared to the nine
currently flying. The Falcon Heavy is expected to make its first
test flight late this year.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)