(Adds details, background on SpaceX program)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 13 The launch of an
unmanned SpaceX rocket - and an innovative attempt to land it on
an ocean barge - were postponed on Monday due to poor weather at
the Florida launch site, officials said.
The rocket, carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the
International Space Station, had been slated to blast off Monday
afternoon from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, located just
south of NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
Thick clouds and nearby rain showers scuttled the launch
less than three minutes before liftoff. The flight was
rescheduled for 4:10 p.m. EDT/2014 GMT on Tuesday.
Once the rocket dispatches its upper-stage and Dragon
capsule, it is programmed to flip around, fire engines to steer
its descent and deploy landing legs to touch down on a
customized barge stationed about 200 miles (322 km) off the
coast of Jacksonville, Florida.
At a prelaunch press conference on Sunday, SpaceX Vice
President Hans Koenigsmann put the odds of a successful landing
at 75 or 80 percent.
During a previous landing attempt in January, the rocket ran
out of hydraulic fluid for its steering fins, causing it to
crash into the platform.
A second attempt in February was called off because of high
seas, but the rocket successfully ran through its pre-programmed
landing sequence and hovered vertically above the waves before
splashing down and breaking apart.
"It looks right now like weather is significantly better. We
did also upgrade the drone ship so it can keep position better,"
Koenigsmann said.
After demonstrating a successful ocean landing, SpaceX
intends to bring its rockets back to a landing pad at the launch
site so the boosters can be refurbished and reflown, slashing
launch costs.
"It's a long-term goal," Koenigsmann said.
The primary purpose of the flight, the 16th of a Falcon 9
rocket, is to deliver more than 4,300 pounds (1,950 kg) of food,
clothing, equipment - including an Italian-made espresso machine
- and science experiments to the station, a $100 billion
research laboratory that flies about 260 miles (418 km) above
Earth.
SpaceX is one of two companies hired by NASA to fly cargo to
the station following the retirement of the space shuttles. In
addition to a recently extended 15-flight NASA contract, worth
more than $2 billion, SpaceX is working on a passenger version
of the Dragon capsule and has dozens of contracts to put
commercial communications satellites into orbit.
The company also is working on a heavy-lift version of the
Falcon rocket, which uses 27 engines, compared with the nine
currently flying. The Falcon Heavy is expected to make its first
test flight late this year.
(Editing by Eric Walsh, David Adams and Dan Grebler)