CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 8 A SpaceX Falcon 9
rocket blasted off from Florida on Friday with a cargo ship
bound for the International Space Station and the launch
vehicle's reusable main-stage booster set to attempt a quick
return landing on an ocean platform, NASA said.
The liftoff at 4:43 p.m. from Cape Canaveral marked the
resumption of resupply flights by privately owned Space
Exploration Technologies for NASA following a launch accident in
June 2015 that claimed a different cargo payload for the space
station.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz from Cape Canaveral; Editing by Steve
Gorman and Tom Brown)