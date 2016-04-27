By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 27
send an unmanned Dragon spacecraft to Mars as early as 2018, the
company said on Wednesday, a first step in achieving founder
Elon Musk's goal to fly people to another planet.
The program, known as Red Dragon, is intended to develop the
technologies needed for human transportation to Mars, a
long-term goal for Musk's privately held Space Exploration
Technologies, as well as the U.S. space agency NASA.
"Dragon 2 is designed to be able to land anywhere in the
solar system," Musk posted on Twitter. "Red Dragon Mars mission
is the first test flight."
The announcement marks the first time SpaceX has targeted a
date for its unmanned mission to Mars, company spokeswoman Emily
Shanklin wrote in an email to Reuters.
The company said it will provide details of its Mars program
at the International Astronautical Congress in September.
Musk started SpaceX, as the company is known, in 2002 with
the goal of slashing launch costs to make Mars travel
affordable. SpaceX intends to debut its Mars rocket, a
heavy-lift version of the Falcon 9 booster currently flying,
before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Letitia Stein and Bill
Trott)