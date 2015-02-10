By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 10 Astronauts aboard
the International Space Station dispatched a SpaceX Dragon cargo
ship for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, while the
company prepared for its next rocket launch in Florida.
The gumdrop-shaped Dragon capsule, which arrived at the
station on Jan. 12, was released by a 58-foot (18-meter) robotic
arm at 2:10 p.m. EST (1910 GMT) as the vehicles sailed 257 miles
(414 km) over Australia, NASA mission commentator Kyle Herring
said.
The Dragon is loaded with nearly 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg) of
returning science experiments and equipment, including two
faulty components from spacesuits that engineers want to analyze
before clearing U.S. astronauts for a trio of spacewalks later
this month.
The capsule's parachute splashdown in the Pacific Ocean,
about 260 miles (418 km) southwest of Long Beach, California, is
expected at 4:44 p.m. PST (0044 GMT on Wednesday).
Meanwhile in Florida, Space Exploration Technologies
(SpaceX) was preparing to launch its next Falcon 9 rocket from
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:05 p.m. EST (2305 GMT)
The rocket will carry a U.S. government weather satellite to
watch the sun and serve as a weather buoy to provide about an
hour's notice of potentially dangerous solar storms, which can
disrupt radio communications, satellite signals and power grids
on Earth.
Once in orbit around the sun, the Deep Space Climate
Observatory, or DSCOVR, also will monitor the sun-lit side of
Earth, tracking volcanic plumes, measuring ozone and monitoring
droughts, flooding and fires.
A camera aboard DSCOVR will take pictures of Earth every two
hours. The photos will be posted on the Internet the next day.
SpaceX plans to attempt to land the spent first-stage of
DSCOVR's Falcon launcher, part of an ongoing effort to develop
reusable rockets, potentially slashing launch costs.
The booster is programmed to separate itself three minutes
after liftoff, turn around, make two braking burns and touch
down on a platform floating about 370 miles (595 km) northeast
of the launch site.
The last Falcon rocket to fly nearly made it back intact,
but ran short of hydraulic fluid to maneuver steering fins and
crashed into the platform.
Engineers have added an extra reservoir of hydraulic fluid
for Tuesday's attempt, but the rocket will be coming in with
nearly twice the force and four times the heat, SpaceX founder
and Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter.
"Rocket re-entry will be much tougher this time around due
to deep space mission ... plenty of hydraulic fluid tho," Musk
wrote.
Launch of DSCOVR was planned for Sunday, but was delayed due
to a problem with an Air Force radar system needed to track the
rocket during flight.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Paul Simao)