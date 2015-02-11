(Updates with launch delay)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 10 High winds over
Florida on Tuesday prompted the second delay of the launch of a
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a U.S. satellite to watch for
solar storms, NASA said.
Across the country, a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returning
from the International Space Station remained on track for a
4:44 p.m. PST (0044 GMT) splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, will try again on
Wednesday at 6:03 p.m. EST (2303 GMT) to put the Deep Space
Climate Observatory, or DSCOVR, into an initial parking orbit
about 115 miles (185 km) above Earth.
The satellite is designed to serve as a weather buoy to
provide about an hour's advance notice of potentially dangerous
solar storms, which can disrupt radio communications, satellite
signals and power grids on Earth.
Once in its final orbit, the satellite will also monitor the
sunlit side of Earth, tracking volcanic plumes, measuring ozone
and monitoring droughts, flooding and fires.
A camera aboard DSCOVR will take pictures every two hours of
Earth, which will be posted on the Internet the next day.
SpaceX plans to attempt to land the spent first-stage of
DSCOVR's Falcon launcher on a floating platform, part of ongoing
effort to develop reusable rockets, potentially slashing launch
costs.
The last Falcon rocket to fly nearly made it back intact,
but ran short of hydraulic fluid to maneuver steering fins and
crashed into the platform.
For the second attempt, engineers added an extra reservoir
of hydraulic fluid, but the rocket will be coming in with nearly
twice the force and four times the heat, SpaceX founder and
Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter.
Launch of DSCOVR had been planned for Sunday, but was
delayed due to a problem with an Air Force radar system needed
to track the rocket during flight.
DRAGON'S RETURN
Across the country, a SpaceX team awaited the return of the
company's seventh Dragon cargo ship.
Astronauts aboard the space station released the
gumdrop-shaped capsule into orbit at 2:10 p.m. EST (1910 GMT) as
the vehicles sailed 257 miles (414 km) over Australia.
The Dragon, loaded with nearly 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg) of
returning science experiments and equipment, is due to make a
parachute landing in the Pacific Ocean about 260 miles (418 km)
southwest of Long Beach, California.
