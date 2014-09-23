CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 23 - A Space Exploration
Technologies cargo ship carrying an experimental 3-D printer and
a habitat with 20 mice arrived at the International Space
Station on Tuesday, ending a two-day journey.
Working from inside the station's windowed cupola module,
flight engineer Alexander Gerst, a European Space Agency
astronaut, used the station's 58-foot-long (18m) robotic arm to
pluck the Dragon capsule from orbit at 6:52 a.m. EDT (1052 GMT)
as the ships sailed 262 miles (422 km) over the Pacific Ocean.
"This was, indeed, a great flight of Dragon," Gerst radioed
to NASA Mission Control in Houston. "We're happy to have a new
vehicle on board."
The capsule blasted off on Sunday from Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, which is
built and flown by privately owned SpaceX, as the company is
known. Including a 2012 test flight, Dragon cargo ships have now
flown to the station five times.
The capsule is loaded with more than 5,000 pounds (2,268
kgs) of food, supplies and science gear, including an
experimental 3-D printer designed to work in the zero-gravity
environment of space and 20 mice that will be subjects in
medical experiments to assess bone and muscle loss during
long-duration spaceflights.
Dragon's unpressurized trunk compartment holds a $26 million
instrument called RapidScat that will be robotically attached to
the outside of the station to measure wind speeds over the
oceans.
California-based SpaceX, which is owned and operated by
technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, is one of two companies NASA
hired to fly cargo to the station after the space shuttles were
retired in 2011. SpaceX has a $1.6 billion contract for the
work, which covers 12 flights.
Virginia-based Orbital Sciences Corp runs a second
U.S. supply line to the station under a $1.9 billon contract.
Its next flight is scheduled for Oct. 21.
SpaceX last week won a second, $2.6 billion NASA contract to
upgrade the Dragon capsules to fly astronauts. A test flight is
targeted for 2016.
The U.S. space agency also awarded a $4.2 billion contract
to Boeing to develop a second space taxi that launches
aboard pricy United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rockets. United
Launch Alliance is a partnership of Lockheed Martin and
Boeing.
(Editing by Bill Trott)