By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, Sept 22
SAN ANTONIO, Sept 22 Privately owned SpaceX
started construction in south Texas on Monday for what the
company said will be the first private commercial orbital launch
facility in the world.
Space Exploration Technologies Corp, the company's formal
name, last year entered the commercial satellite launch market.
It broke ground at the site near Brownsville, not far from the
Mexican border.
The Hawthorne, California-based company, owned and operated
by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, also flies cargo to the
International Space Station under a $1.6 billion contract with
NASA. Its Texas launch site, which will be its fourth in the
United States, will be supported with investment from the state.
SpaceX chose Texas from among several candidates for the
space port, which it said will be operating by 2016, conducting
an expected 12 launches a year.
The state offered about $15 million in incentives and
investment for the rocket center. It will also fund more than
$80 million in capital improvements to Boca Chica Beach, a Texas
state park at the mouth of the Rio Grande, the office of
Governor Rick Perry said.
"With today's groundbreaking at Boca Chica Beach, we will
begin an investment in South Texas that will create hundreds of
jobs, and over time, contribute hundreds of millions of dollars
to the local economy," Musk said.
The state legislature allowed SpaceX to close the public
beach during launches, a controversial move for a state where
private beaches are not allowed and public access to beaches is
enshrined in the constitution.
SpaceX regularly flies from a leased and renovated launch
pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It also has
flown once from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and has
an agreement with NASA to lease one of the mothballed space
shuttle launch pads at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Perry's office said SpaceX will bring 300 direct jobs to the
southwest border region, which recently has been in the news as
one of the locations where large numbers of children from
Central America cross from Mexico into the United States.
SpaceX already has a facility in central Texas that does
rocket testing.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)