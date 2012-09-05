* Second spacewalk in less than a week
* Problem cut power to space station
* Astronauts used toothbrush to make cleaning tool
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 5 Toting homemade
brushes and bags of tools, two astronauts left the International
Space Station on Wednesday for a second spacewalk to try and
install a new power system unit.
Lead spacewalker Sunita Williams and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide
floated outside the station for the second time in a week,
hoping to resolve a problem that left a replacement power router
tethered to its attachment plate.
The astronauts attempted to install the 220-pound
(100-kg)device, known as a main bus switching unit, to the
station's framework during a spacewalk last Thursday, but were
stymied by a jammed bolt.
The unit is one of four needed to route power from eight
solar array wings to transformers that distribute electricity to
run the $100 billion orbital outpost.
Williams, who is making her sixth spacewalk, and Hoshide, on
his second, left the station for another try shortly after 7
a.m. EDT (1100 GMT). Their gear included an assortment of
brushes including one they fashioned out of a toothbrush.
NASA hopes that a thorough cleaning of the bolts and their
housings will resolve the problem, though engineers came up with
15 pages of options and procedures.
If the new unit cannot be plugged into the station's power
grid within four hours of the planned 6.5-hour spacewalk,
Williams and Hoshide plan to bring it into the airlock with them
for additional assessments inside the station, said NASA
spokesman Josh Byerly from Mission Control in Houston.
Replacing the main bus switching unit was the primary goal
of last week's spacewalk. The old unit was routing power but
could not be commanded. Without the new unit installed, the
station cannot get power from two of its eight solar panel
wings.
An unrelated problem on Sunday took out power from a third
wing.
NASA said the station is not in any danger, but until full
power is restored all of its equipment, backup systems and
experiments cannot be operated simultaneously.
The station, a project of 15 countries that flies about 250
miles (402 km) above Earth, is staffed by rotating crews of six
astronauts and cosmonauts and used for dozens of medical,
materials science, physics and other experiments.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Vicki Allen)