* Second spacewalk in a week
* Problem had trimmed power to the space station
* Astronauts used toothbrush to make cleaning tool
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 5 A pair of
spacewalking astronauts cleaned, greased and finally coaxed a
jammed bolt into position on Wednesday, restoring the
International Space Station's power system.
The spacewalk by NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Japan's
Akihiko Hoshide was the second in a week to replace a key part
of the station's power system.
The astronauts were able to remove the faulty 220-pound
(100-kg) device, known as a main bus switching unit, during a
spacewalk last Thursday, but were unable to bolt a replacement
into position.
While engineers at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston
mulled over repair options, Williams and Hoshide spent the
weekend fashioning tools to clean the bolt and its receptacle of
metal shavings and other debris believed to be causing the
problem.
The homemade tools included a wire brush formed from a spare
cable and another fashioned out of a toothbrush.
Toting their makeshift brushes and bags of tools, Williams
and Hoshide left the station's airlock shortly after 7 a.m. EDT
(1100 GMT) and headed to where they had tethered the new power
distributor into position on the station's metal framework.
They used puffs of compressed nitrogen gas to blow away
debris, brushed the bolt clean and wiped it with greased cloths.
Hoshide also practiced with a spare bolt to get a feel for how
much force would be needed to drive the real one into its
receptacle.
The moment of truth came 4-1/2 hours into the 6-1/2-hour
spacewalk with Williams gently wiggling the bolt and Hoshide
tightening it down.
"My left hand just fell asleep because my fingers were
crossed too long," astronaut Jack Fischer radioed to the crew
from Mission Control in Houston. "We're holding our breath."
A couple of minutes later Hoshide reported the power
distributor was locked down.
"That is a little slice of awesome pie," Fischer said, as
flight controllers applauded.
A half-hour later, power was flowing through the new unit,
easing concerns the station would not have enough electricity to
keep all its equipment and experiments operating.
The unit is one of four needed to route power from eight
solar array wings to transformers that distribute electricity to
run the $100 billion orbital outpost.
The old unit was routing power but was not fully
operational. Without the new unit installed, the station could
not get power from two of its eight solar panel wings.
An unrelated problem on Sunday took out power from a third
wing.
The station, a project of 15 countries that flies about 250
miles (400 km) above Earth, is staffed by rotating crews of six
astronauts and cosmonauts and used for dozens of medical,
materials science, physics and other experiments.
Wednesday's outing was the sixth for Williams, who now holds
the record for the most time spent spacewalking by a woman.
"You go, girl," NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, the previous
record holder, said in a congratulatory message relayed to
Williams.
"Well thanks," Williams replied. "Like I said before, it's a
matter of circumstance, time and place. Anybody could be in
these big boots."
