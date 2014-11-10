Nov 9 Three International Space Station crewmen
strapped themselves inside a Russian Soyuz capsule on Sunday and
flew away from the orbital outpost on a return trip to Earth,
wrapping up a 5 1/2- month-long expedition.
The capsule, which departed at 7:31 p.m. EST/0031 GMT
Monday, was due to make a parachute landing on the frozen steppe
of Kazakhstan, northeast of Arkalyk, at 10:58 p.m. EST/0358 GMT.
"It's been an honor and a privilege to spend 165 days up
here. With that said, I'm looking forward to heading home," NASA
astronaut Reid Wiseman said during a change-of-command ceremony
on Saturday broadcast via NASA Television from aboard the space
station.
Joining Wiseman for the return to Earth was outgoing station
commander Maxim Suraev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and
German flight engineer Alexander Gerst from the European Space
Agency. The trio blasted off together on their voyage to the
space station aboard the same capsule on May 28.
"It's not easy to part from the station," the three exiting
crew members radioed to Russian flight controllers as the Soyuz
slipped away from its berthing port, according to a translator.
Three crew members left aboard the station were newly named
commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore of NASA and Russian cosmonauts
Elena Serova and Alexander Samoukutyaev, who arrived six weeks
ago.
The replacement crew scheduled to join them - cosmonaut
Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Terry Virts and Italy's
Samantha Cristoforetti - are due to launch on Nov. 23 from the
Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The space station, which orbits about 260 miles (418 km)
above Earth, is a $100 billion research laboratory owned and
operated by a partnership of 15 nations.
"They say this is the most complex machine that humanity has
ever built," Gerst said during Saturday's ceremony. "Even after
half a year onboard, it is impossible for me to fathom how
complex it is to actually operate this machine. What I did see
and what I am sure of is this is the finest example of teamwork
that I've ever seen in my life."
(Reporting by Irene Klotz from Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Editing by
Steve Gorman and Eric Walsh)