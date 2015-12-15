* Tim Peake becomes first "official" Briton in space
* Six-and-a-half-hour flight to dock with ISS
* Russian commander docks manually, overriding automatic
procedure
(Updates with docking)
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan, Dec 15 A Soyuz spacecraft
successfully delivered a Russian, an American and a Briton to
the International Space Station on Tuesday after blasting off
from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The otherwise smooth journey ended with a slightly delayed
docking at 1733 GMT as Russian commander Yuri Malenchenko
aborted the automatic procedure and manually guided the
spacecraft towards the station.
Alongside Malenchenko, a veteran of long-duration space
flights who is on his fourth space mission, were NASA astronaut
Tim Kopra and Briton Tim Peake, both former Apache military
helicopter pilots.
Peake, 43, a former army major who is on a six-month mission
for the European Space Agency (ESA), became the first astronaut
representing the British government and wearing a Union Jack
flag on his arm. The first Briton in space was Helen Sharman,
who travelled on a Soviet spacecraft for eight days in 1991.
Peake smiled cheerfully and looked confident as he prepared
to board the spacecraft earlier on Tuesday. He was seen off by
his family after going through all the Baikonur pre-launch
rituals, such as signing his hotel door and receiving a blessing
from an Orthodox priest.
Most of these traditions, such as watching "White Sun of the
Desert", a 1970 Soviet action film, on the eve of a launch, date
back to the early years of space exploration. Even the launch
pad used for manned flights has remained the same since Yuri
Gagarin's first mission in 1961.
Peake's mission, called Principia after Isaac Newton's
seminal work, includes a number of scientific experiments, such
as testing the use of nitric oxide gas as a tool to monitor lung
inflammation.
Malenchenko, Kopra and Peake are set to return to Earth on
June 5 next year.
