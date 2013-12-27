By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 27 Spacewalking
cosmonauts on Friday installed two cameras outside the
International Space Station for a Canadian streaming-video
business but then retrieved the gear after electrical
connections failed, officials said.
Station commander Oleg Kotov and flight engineer Sergey
Ryazanskiy left the station's Pirs airlock at 8 a.m. EST (1300
GMT) as the complex sailed 260 miles (420 km) over Australia,
mission commentator Rob Navias said during a NASA Television
broadcast of the spacewalk.
It was third spacewalk this week by members of the station's
six-man crew. NASA astronauts Rich Mastracchio and Mike Hopkins
made spacewalks on Saturday and Tuesday to replace a failed
cooling pump.
During the first part of Friday's planned seven-hour outing,
the Russian cosmonauts set up a high-definition video camera on
a swiveling platform and a medium-resolution still imager for
Vancouver-based UrtheCast Corp.
The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, agreed to host the
cameras on the $100 billion station, a project of 15 countries,
in exchange for rights to use images and video taken over
Russia. UrtheCast has commercial rights to images and video of
the rest of the world, company Chief Executive Scott Larson told
Reuters.
UrtheCast plans to sell data to companies and government
agencies that buy Earth-observing satellite imagery. It also
plans to stream images over the Internet for free to
subscribers, with the aim of attracting advertisers and
sponsors.
But those plans are on hold after an unknown glitch kept the
cameras, located outside the station's Zvezda command module,
from communicating with ground stations.
"Unfortunately, those cameras ... did not provide any
electrical signals on the ground," Navias said.
Kotov and Ryazanskiy disconnected the cameras so they could
be brought back inside the station for further analysis. The
extra work meant that the cosmonauts did not have time to
replace several science experiments, tasks that were originally
slated for Friday's outing.