* Astronaut Chris Hadfield in command until mid-May
* Three crewmates departing on Thursday
* Hadfield to oversee SpaceX Dragon capsule departure
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 13 Canadian
astronaut Chris Hadfield took the helm of the International
Space Station on Wednesday, only the second time in the
outpost's 12-year history that command has been turned over to
someone who is not American or Russian.
"It's a huge honor and a privilege for me, but also for all
the people at the Canadian Space Agency and for my entire
country," Hadfield, 53, said during a change of command ceremony
aboard the station broadcast on NASA Television.
"Thank you very much for giving me the keys to the family
car," Hadfield told outgoing station commander Kevin Ford, who
is due to depart on Thursday along with Russian cosmonauts Oleg
Novitskiy and Evgeny Tarelkin.
"We're going to put some miles on it, but we'll bring it
back in good shape," Hadfield said.
Ford, Novitskiy and Tarelkin have been aboard the station,
a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about 250 miles
(400 km) above Earth, since October.
Command of the station, a project of 15 nations that has
been permanently staffed since November 2000, normally rotates
between primary partners United States and Russia.
But in May 2009, Belgian astronaut Frank De Winne became the
first station commander from the European Space Agency.
Hadfield, a veteran of two space shuttle missions, is the
station's first Canadian commander.
Hadfield will be part of a three-man skeleton crew until
NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov and
Alexander Misurkin arrive later this month.
Hadfield, astronaut Thomas Marshburn and cosmonaut Roman
Romanenko have been aboard the station since Dec. 21. They are
due to return to Earth on May 13.
Among Hadfield's first duties as commander is overseeing the
packing and release of the visiting Space Exploration
Technologies' Dragon cargo capsule. The capsule, making a second
resupply run for NASA, is due to depart the station on March 25.
Hadfield has taken to Twitter to share his experiences in
orbit with short messages and pictures dispatched several times
a day. His followers now number more than 512,000.
"My heartfelt congratulations to Commander Hadfield and his
family on what is an important milestone for all Canadians,"
Canada's Industry Minister Christian Paradis said in a
statement.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Phil Berlowitz)