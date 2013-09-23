By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Sept 23 A traffic jam at the
International Space Station is prompting a second delay in the
arrival of a new commercial cargo ship that is making a test run
to the orbital outpost, officials said on Monday.
The docking of the Cygnus freighter was retargeted for
Saturday to avoid conflicting with Wednesday's scheduled arrival
of new crew members at the space station.
Orbital Sciences originally had planned to
fly the Cygnus to the station on Sunday following four days
of maneuvers and communications tests. A problem processing
navigation data from the space station early on
Sunday forced the rendezvous to be rescheduled for Tuesday.
Resolving the problem with a software fix left Orbital
Sciences with a tight schedule to rendezvous and dock the Cygnus
capsule at the space station before the Wednesday arrival of
a Russian Soyuz spaceship carrying three new crew members.
Station operators need at least 48 hours between arrivals of
spacecraft at the orbital outpost, a $100 billion complex that
flies about 250 miles (about 400 km) above Earth.
"Both Orbital and NASA felt it was the right decision to
postpone the Cygnus approach and rendezvous until after Soyuz
operations," the company wrote in a status report on its
website.
Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy and NASA
astronaut Michael Hopkins are scheduled for launch at 4:58 p.m.
EDT (2058 GMT) on Wednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in
Kazakhstan. They should reach the station about six hours later.
"This new schedule will allow the Orbital operations team to
carefully plan and be well-rested before restarting the critical
final approach to the space station," Frank Culbertson,
Orbital's executive vice president, said in the
statement. "Meanwhile, Cygnus has all the resources needed to
remain in orbit for an extended period of time."
Cygnus blasted off for a debut mission aboard an Orbital
Sciences' unmanned Antares rocket from a new spaceport in
Virginia on Sept. 18. The company is the second of two hired by
NASA to restore U.S. supply lines to the station following the
retirement of the space shuttles in 2011.
Competitor Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, which
began working with the U.S. space agency about 18 months before
Orbital, so far has made a test flight and two cargo runs to the
station.
