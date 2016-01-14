By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Jan 14 A three-way
competition to fly cargo to the International Space Station for
NASA has ended, and the U.S. space agency is set to announce the
winners on Thursday.
Incumbents Space Exploration Technologies and Orbital ATK
are vying with privately owned Sierra Nevada Corp., which
is developing a robotic, reusable miniature space plane known as
Dream Chaser.
A news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) to
unveil the winning bids, NASA said.
Privately owned SpaceX, as the California-based company is
known, and Orbital both currently ferry cargo to the space
station aboard capsules.
NASA previously eliminated proposals from Boeing Co
and Lockheed-Martin for space station resupply missions.
The U.S. space agency has said it intends to award multiple
contracts, each including at least six cargo flights to the
station, a $100 billion research laboratory that flies about 250
miles (400 km) above Earth.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Will Dunham)