By Irene Klotz
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 NASA is assessing a
problem with one of two cooling systems aboard the International
Space Station, a potentially serious but not life-threatening
situation, officials said on Wednesday.
The system automatically shut itself down after detecting
abnormal temperatures, said NASA spokesman Josh Byerly at the
Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The problem appears to be a faulty valve inside a pump
located outside the station, a $100 billion research complex
that flies about 250 miles (about 400 km) above Earth.
Repairs may require a spacewalk, Byerly said.
"If it's a software problem, they could just do a software
update or do a patch. If it's a hardware issue, that's something
else," Byerly said. "We'll know more in the next day or so."
The six astronauts aboard the station are not in any danger
and would not need to evacuate, he added.
"Some of the news reports that I've seen out there have been
like 'catastrophic shutdown.' That's not at all what this is,"
Byerly said.
Equipment aboard the station affected by the shutdown has
either been powered off or switched over to the station's second
cooling loop, including three freezers that hold science samples
for return to Earth.
The station has three spare pumps located outside the
station if engineers determine the valve cannot be repaired and
managers authorize a spacewalk, Byerly said.
U.S. spacewalks have been suspended since July after Italian
astronaut Luca Parmitano's spacesuit started leaking, causing
his helmet to fill with water.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Brunnstrom)