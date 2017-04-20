By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 20 A scaled-down,
two-man U.S.-Russian crew blasted off from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday for a six-hour ride to the
International Space Station, a NASA TV broadcast showed.
A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Jack
Fischer, 43, and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin, 58, lifted
off at 1:13 p.m. local time/3:13 a.m. EDT (0713 GMT) with a rare
empty third seat. Russia is scaling back space station staffing
until its long-delayed science laboratory is flown to the
orbiting outpost next year.
Fischer and Yurchikhin were scheduled to reach the $100
billion space station, which orbits about 250 miles (400 km)
above Earth, at 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT).
Fischer said he suspects the biggest challenge he faces in
his first voyage into space will be learning how to use the
station's zero-gravity toilet.
“It’s all about suction, it’s really difficult," Fischer
said in a NASA interview before launch. “You just can’t train
for that on the ground, so I approach my space-toilet activities
with respect, preparation and a healthy dose of sheer terror.”
The rookie astronaut will be sharing the station with two
seasoned veterans.
Soyuz crewmate Yurchikhin has made four previous
spaceflights. Station commander Peggy Whitson, 57, in the midst
of her third long-duration mission, is due on Monday to beat the
534-day record for cumulative time spent in space by a U.S.
astronaut.
She is expected to receive a congratulatory phone call on
Monday from U.S. President Donald Trump, NASA said on Wednesday.
Whitson, who flew to the station in November along with
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and French astronaut Thomas
Pesquet, will remain aboard with Fischer and Yurchikhin until
September.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Louise Ireland)