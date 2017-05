Oct 21 A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying an American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts docked with the International Space Station on Friday, two days after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spaceship with NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko on board completed the docking manoeuvre at 12:52 Moscow time (0952 GMT). (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty; editing by Katya Golubkova)