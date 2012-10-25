* Fish flying as part of Japanese science experiment
* Spacewalk planned to fix coolant leak
* Dragon cargo ship due to depart Sunday
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 25 A pair of rookie
Russian cosmonauts and a veteran U.S. astronaut arrived at the
International Space Station on Thursday, boosting the crew back
to full strength and bringing along 32 Japanese medaka fish.
Soyuz spacecraft commander Oleg Novitskiy, flight engineer
Evgeny Tarelkin and NASA's Kevin Ford ended a two-day journey
with an 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 GMT) docking at the orbital outpost
as the ships sailed 254 miles (409 km) above the planet.
After making sure seals between the two spacecraft were
airtight, the men joined space station commander Sunita
Williams, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and cosmonaut Yuri
Malenchenko to return the station to its full, six-member crew.
The $100 billion station, a project of 15 nations, had had a
crew of three onboard since Sept. 16 because of normal rotation
schedules.
"It is so great to see all six of you on orbit and to see
your smiling faces," William Gerstenmaier, NASA associate
administrator for spaceflight, radioed to the crew from the
Russian mission control near Moscow.
The 33rd space station crew blasted off on Tuesday aboard a
Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Ford, who flew as the pilot on a 2009 space shuttle mission,
said he noticed different noises and vibrations riding on the
Soyuz, but he found the trip just as enjoyable.
"The two days went really quickly," Ford told family and
friends gathered at the Russian mission control during a
televised welcoming ceremony. "It was an incredible ride."
Ford's Russian colleagues, both of whom are flying for the
first time, had a bit of struggle adjusting to the weightless
environment of space.
"I have to admit it was a little bit difficult the first
day, but then it got better and easier," one of the cosmonauts
said through a translator.
"It got tolerable," the other added. "Today, we're feeling
great."
One of the first orders of business was transferring 32
Japanese medaka fish from special containers aboard the Soyuz
into Japan's Kibo laboratory, where aquariums have been set up
for a variety of experiments.
"The fish are still alive. Aki already has checked on them.
He was very worried that they make it here," one of the
cosmonauts said, referring to Hoshide.
The crew will have a busy schedule in the coming days. On
Sunday, the privately owned Dragon cargo ship, which arrived at
the station on Oct. 10, is due to depart.
The Space Exploration Technologies' freighter, making the
first of 12 supply runs under a $1.6 billion NASA contract,
will be returning with more than one ton (907 kg) of science
experiments and gear from the orbital outpost, the first big
load of cargo to come back to Earth since the space shuttles
stopped flying more than a year ago.
The astronauts also are preparing for the arrival of a
Russian cargo ship on Wednesday and a spacewalk the following
day by Williams and Hoshide to try to repair a leak in a station
cooling system.
Williams, Hoshide and Malenchenko are scheduled to return to
Earth on Nov. 12, leaving the three newcomers on their own until
replacements arrive on Dec. 21.
