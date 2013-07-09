* First spacewalk by an Italian astronaut
* Astronauts install power cable for new Russian lab
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 9 Two astronauts left
the International Space Station on Tuesday for a day of
maintenance tasks, including installing a power cable needed for
a new Russian laboratory due to arrive later this year.
Veteran NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy and rookie
partner Luca Parmitano, the first Italian to make a spacewalk,
left the station's Quest airlock shortly after 8 a.m. EDT (1200
GMT) as the orbital outpost sailed about 260 miles (418 km) over
the Arabian Sea.
"Have fun out there," crewmate Karen Nyberg radioed from
inside the station, a $100 billion research complex owned by the
United States, Russia, Japan and 11 European nations, including
Italy.
Cassidy's first task was to replace a failed backup
component of the station's Ku-band communications system,
restoring redundancy.
Parmitano, meanwhile, maneuvered himself to the right side
of the station's solar power truss to pick up a pair of science
experiments that will be returned to Earth aboard a future Space
Exploration Technologies' cargo ship.
The privately owned California-based company, also known as
SpaceX, is one of two U.S. firms hired by NASA to fly cargo to
the station following the retirement of the space shuttles in
2011.
SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsules, which also are being
developed to fly astronauts, are the only ones that return to
Earth. Other cargo ships, including those flown by Russia,
Europe and Japan, incinerate in the atmosphere after they leave
the station.
The spacewalkers' to-do list also included repositioning
some equipment delivered aboard a Dragon capsule in March. The
gear - two grapple bars - may be needed by future spacewalkers
tasked to remove station radiator panels.
Cassidy, who was making his fifth spacewalk, installed a
power and data cable from the station's Unity connecting node to
the Russian part of the International Space Station, completing
one of the main goals of the outing.
The cable is part of a system that will be needed for a new
Russian multi-purpose laboratory called Nauka that is due to
launch later this year.
The new module will replace Russia's Pirs airlock, as well
as serve as a research laboratory and berthing port. Russian
cosmonauts will install the rest of the cable during a future
spacewalk.
Cassidy and Parmitano have a follow-up spacewalk themselves
next week to re-route cables that control the station's
electrical system.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Doina Chiacu)