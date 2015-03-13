(Corrects name of astronaut in final paragraph to Scott Kelly
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 11 A NASA astronaut
and two Russian cosmonauts boarded a Russian Soyuz capsule on
Wednesday and prepared to leave the International Space Station
after nearly six months in orbit, a NASA Television broadcast
showed.
Outgoing NASA station commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and
flight engineers Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova, with
the Russian space agency Roscosmos, sealed themselves into the
Soyuz capsule shortly after 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT), the same
spaceship that carried them into orbit on Sept. 25.
They are due to depart at 6:44 p.m. and make a parachute
landing in Kazakhstan about 3.5 hours later.
On Tuesday, Wilmore turned over command of the station to
NASA astronaut Terry Virts, who is due to remain aboard the
orbital outpost, along with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and
Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, until mid-May.
Wilmore partnered with Virts for a trio of spacewalks
between Feb. 21 and March 1 to prepare parking spots for two new
commercial space taxis hired by NASA to begin ferrying
crewmembers to and from the station in 2017.
NASA expects future crews to make four more spacewalks
before the end of the year to install new docking ports and
other equipment for the new spaceships.
Wilmore and Samokutyaev are completing their second
spaceflights. Serova is making her first spaceflight and is the
first Russian woman to serve on the station, a $100 billion
project of 15 nations.
With the arrival of the next crew, NASA and Russia will be
doubling the mission durations, in an attempt to learn more
about how the human body responds to even longer stays in space.
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russia's Mikhail Kornienko
are due to spend a year aboard the station, which flies about
260 miles (418 km) above Earth. They are slated to launch, along
with cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, on March 27 from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
