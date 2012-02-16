* Russia's docking module to be removed from the station
* Russia to replace it with a new multipurpose laboratory
* Spacewalkers had to delay installation of debris shields
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 16 A pair of
Russian cosmonauts floated outside the International Space
Station on Thursday to prepare for the removal of a Russian
docking module due to be flown into the atmosphere for
incineration next year.
Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Anton Shkaplerov worked
outside the station during a six-hour, 15-minute outing, the
first of three spacewalks scheduled this year.
Their first task was to move one of two 46-foot (14-metre)
Stela cargo booms from the outside of Pirs, a Russian docking
module that has been part of the $100 billion space station
since 2001.
The manually operated cranes are used by spacewalking crews
to move equipment around the Russian part of the station.
The station, which flies about 240 miles (385 km) above the
Earth, is jointly owned by the United States, Russia, Europe,
Japan and Canada, and is used for medical, materials science,
fluid physics and other research in a microgravity environment.
Pirs is expected to be removed from the station in July 2013
to make way for a new Russian multipurpose laboratory module
named Nauka which combines docking ports, experiment space, an
extra bathroom and a sleeping station for one crewmember.
The spacewalk was broadcast on NASA Television.
Russia's second Stela crane will be relocated during another
spacewalk scheduled for August.
Before heading back inside the station, Kononenko and
Shkaplerov had planned to install five debris shields to the
outside of the command module. The shields are needed to protect
the station from micrometeoroid strikes.
Relocating the Strela crane proved more difficult than
planned, however, and the cosmonauts ran out of time for the
debris shields work. It will be rescheduled for a future
spacewalk.
The spacewalkers were able to install a material science
experiment and grab some samples of surface residue from the
hull of the Zvezda module - one of the station's oldest
sections. The samples will be returned to the ground for
analysis that will in part determine if the station can safely
remain in orbit beyond 2020.
Zvezda, the third of the 14 modules and connecting nodes
that comprise the station, was launched in July 2000.
Russia expects to remove the 16.1-foot (4.91-metre) Pirs
module from orbit and drive it into the atmosphere over the
ocean with a Progress cargo ship a few weeks before the new
module is launched.
Most of the 7,900-pound (3,580-kg) Pirs is expected to burn
up in the atmosphere. Any surviving debris should fall
harmlessly into the ocean.
