* Splashdown slated for 12:34 p.m. EDT/1634 GMT
* Carries science experiments, old gear for return to Earth
* NASA hired two firms to fly cargo to station
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. March 26 A Space
Exploration Technologies' Dragon cargo capsule flew away from
the International Space Station on Tuesday, loaded with
experiment samples and gear for return to Earth.
Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico's Baja
California is slated for 12:34 p.m. EDT (1634 GMT).
Using the station's 58-foot long (18-meter) robotic arm,
astronauts aboard the station plucked Dragon from its berthing
port and released it into orbit at 6:56 a.m. EDT (1056 GMT) as
the ships sailed 252 miles (406 km) above the planet south of
Australia.
Flight controllers with privately owned Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX as the company is known, then stepped in
and remotely commanded Dragon to fire its steering thrusters to
leave the station's orbit.
"It looks beautiful from here," station flight engineer
Thomas Marshburn radioed to Mission Control in Houston as the
capsule flew away.
"Sad to see the Dragon go. Performed her job beautifully,
heading back to her lair. Wish her all the best for the
splashdown today," Marshburn said.
The Dragon cargo ship reached the station on March 3 with
more than 2,300 pounds (1,043 kg) of science equipment, spare
parts, food and supplies. It was the second of 12 planned cargo
runs for NASA under a $1.6 billion contract. A second freighter,
built and operated by Orbital Sciences Corp (NYSE:ORB) is
expected to debut this year.
The U.S. space agency hired both firms to fill the gap left
by the retirement of its space shuttle fleet in 2011.
Dragon's arrival was delayed a day while SpaceX engineers
grappled with a thruster pod problem that had threatened to
derail the mission.
"I don't want to go through that again. That was hard-core,"
SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk said during a
keynote speech at the South by Southwest conference in Austin,
Texas, earlier this month.
PRECISION RENDEVOUS
Engineers believe the glitch was caused by a blockage in a
pressurization line or a stuck valve. It was cleared and the
capsule made a precision rendezvous with the station with no
problems. An investigation remains under way, said company
spokeswoman Christina Ra.
Dragon will return to Earth with 2,668 (1,210 kg) of cargo,
including a freezer filled with biological samples from the crew
for medical research.
While Russian, European and Japanese freighters also service
the station, only the SpaceX vessel is designed to return cargo
to Earth, a critical transportation link that had been lost with
the retirement of the shuttles.
SpaceX is working to upgrade the Dragon capsule to fly
people as well.
A test flight with company astronauts is targeted for 2016.
In addition to enhancing the Dragon capsules, SpaceX is
working on an upgraded Falcon 9 rocket. Last week, the rocket's
new Merlin engines completed a 28th and final test run,
certifying it for flight, Ra said.
The company plans to debut its upgraded Falcon 9 rocket on a
science satellite-delivery mission for the Canadian Space Agency
in June. That rocket also will be the first flight from SpaceX's
new launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Five
previous Falcon 9 flights have launched from Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station in Florida.
Dragon's return initially was scheduled for Monday, but it
was docked an extra day because of high seas in the Pacific.
Splashdown is expected about 214 miles (344 km) west of Baja
California.
A recovery ship will retrieve the capsule and ferry it back
to the Port of Los Angeles, a journey expected to take about 30
hours.
Meanwhile, Orbital Sciences Corp, which holds an
eight-flight, $1.9 billion NASA contract for station resupply
flights, plans to test launch its new Antares rocket as early as
April 16 from the commercial Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at
NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Orbital's Cygnus cargo capsule is targeted to make a
demonstration run to the space station later in the year.
