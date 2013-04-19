* First of up to eight spacewalks planned for 2013
* New Russian research and docking module due in December
* Cosmonauts install plasma wave experiment
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 19 A pair of Russian
cosmonauts floated outside the International Space Station on
Friday in the first of up to eight spacewalks scheduled for this
year to install experiments and prepare the orbital outpost for
a new module, officials said.
Flight engineers Pavel Vinogradov, 59, a veteran of six
previous spacewalks, and Roman Romanenko, 41, a
second-generation cosmonaut on his debut spacewalk, floated
outside the station's airlock at 10:03 a.m. EDT/1403 GMT as the
station soared 262 miles (422 km) over the southern Pacific
Ocean.
The primary purpose of the planned six-hour excursion is to
set up an experiment that monitors plasma waves in Earth's
ionosphere, the outer layer of the planet's atmosphere that
extends to about 370 miles (600 km) into space.
Instruments on two boxes attached to handrails on the
forward portion of the station's Zvezda module also will measure
low-frequency electromagnetic radiation, which, among other
triggers, has been tied to earthquakes.
Vinogradov and Romanenko then moved to the aft end of the
Zvezda module to replace a faulty laser retroreflector that is
part of an automated docking system used by the European Space
Agency's cargo transports. The next ship is due to launch in
June.
Before heading back into the station, the cosmonauts are
expected to retrieve another experiment designed to study how
microbes affect spacecraft structures and whether microbes are
affected at all by solar activity.
While his crewmates worked outside, station commander Chris
Hadfield, a Canadian astronaut, had the less glamorous task of
replacing a pump separator in one of the station's toilets.
"It malfunctioned a couple of days ago, but is now is being
reactivated for use by the crew in (the) U.S. segment," of the
station," NASA mission commentator Rob Navias said during a
televised broadcast of the spacewalk.
Two more spacewalks by Russian cosmonauts are scheduled for
June to prepare for the arrival of a new Russian laboratory and
docking module that is to be launched in December.
The station, which is staffed by rotating crews of six
astronauts and cosmonauts, is a $100 billion research outpost
owned by the United States and Russia in partnership with
Europe, Japan and Canada.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Eric Walsh)