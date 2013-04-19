* First of up to eight spacewalks planned for 2013
* New Russian research and docking module due in December
* Cosmonauts install plasma wave experiment
(Updates with end of spacewalk, adds details of lost
experiment, quotes)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 19 A pair of Russian
cosmonauts wrapped up a 6-1/2 hour spacewalk outside the
International Space Station on Friday, the first of up to eight
outings this year to install experiments and prepare the orbital
outpost for a new module, officials said.
Flight engineers Pavel Vinogradov, 59, a veteran of seven
spacewalks and Roman Romanenko, 41, a second-generation
cosmonaut on his debut spacewalk, floated outside the station's
airlock at 10:03 a.m. EDT/1403 GMT as the station soared 262
miles (422 km) over the southern Pacific Ocean.
The primary purpose of the 6-1/2 hour excursion was to set
up an experiment that monitors plasma waves in Earth's
ionosphere, the outer layer of the planet's atmosphere that
extends to about 370 miles (600 km) into space.
Instruments on two boxes attached to handrails on the
forward portion of the station's Zvezda module will measure
low-frequency electromagnetic radiation, which, among other
triggers, has been tied to earthquakes.
At the other end of the Zvezda module, Vinogradov and
Romanenko replaced a faulty laser retroreflector that is part of
an automated docking system used by the European Space Agency's
cargo transports. The next ship is due to launch in June.
Before heading back into the station, the cosmonauts
retrieved another experiment designed to study how microbes
affect spacecraft structures and whether microbes are affected
by solar activity.
The day's only glitch occurred just before the men wrapped
up their six-hour, 38-minute spacewalk. Vinogradov lost his grip
on a science experiment that was slated to be returned to Earth.
It floated away in the gravity-free world of space.
The lost aluminum panel, which measured about 18 inches by
12 inches (46 by 31 cm) and weighed about 6.5 pounds (3 kg), had
been anchored outside the station to test how various metals
wear in the harsh space environment.
It floated off in the direction of the Zvezda module's solar
arrays, but engineers determined it did not hit or threaten the
station, NASA mission commentator Rob Navias said.
A second panel remains attached to the outside of the
station and is slated to be retrieved on a later spacewalk.
"So all is not lost," Navias said. "It was a minor fly in
the ointment to what has been a successful spaceflight up that
moment."
While his crewmates worked outside, station commander Chris
Hadfield, a Canadian astronaut, had the less glamorous task of
replacing a pump separator in one of the station's toilets.
Two more spacewalks by Russian cosmonauts are scheduled for
June to prepare for the arrival of a Russian laboratory and
docking module that is to be launched in December.
The station, which is staffed by rotating crews of six
astronauts and cosmonauts, is a $100 billion research outpost
owned by the United States and Russia in partnership with
Europe, Japan and Canada.
(Editing by Eric Walsh, Kevin Gray and Stacey Joyce)