* Russians begin 6.5-hour spacewalk
* U.S. spacesuit leak still under investigation
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug 16 Two Russian
cosmonauts floated outside the International Space Station on
Friday to set up power and ethernet cables for a new research
laboratory scheduled to arrive in December.
Flight engineers Fyodor Yurchikhin and Alexander Misurkin
opened the hatch on the station's Pirs airlock at 10:39 a.m. EDT
(1439 GMT) to begin a 6.5-hour spacewalk.
Yurchikhin, who was making his seventh spacewalk, and
Misurkin, on his second, were scheduled to route two power
cables and an Ethernet line for a new Russian multipurpose
laboratory called Nauka.
"There's a lot of intricate and delicate stringing (of the
cables) through handrails and hook points," NASA mission
commentator Rob Navias said during a televised broadcast of the
spacewalk.
The outing is the third of six spacewalks Russia plans to
conduct this year.
NASA meanwhile is still investigating the cause of a
spacesuit helmet leak that forced two other crew members at the
space station to abort a spacewalk on July 16.
Russia's Orlan spacesuits are different from NASA's but "due
diligence was paid in preparation for this spacewalk," Navias
said.
"Everything was in good shape," he added.
In addition to rigging cables between the Russian Zarya and
Poisk modules, Yurchikhin and Misurkin planned to attach a panel
of experiments on Poisk that will remain outside to expose
materials to the space environment.
The cosmonauts are scheduled for another spacewalk on Aug.
22 to install a swiveling platform for a telescope.
Russia's Nauka module will serve as research lab, docking
port and airlock, and replace the Pirs docking compartment,
which will be detached from the space station and flown into the
atmosphere, where it will be incinerated.
The station, a $100 billion project of 15 nations, flies
about 250 miles (about 400 km) above Earth. It has been
permanently staffed by rotating crews of astronauts and
cosmonauts since November 2000.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz, Editing by Jane Sutton and Paul
Simao)