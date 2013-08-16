* New Russian multipurpose module due to arrive in December
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Aug 16 Two Russian
cosmonauts floated outside the International Space Station on
Friday to set up power and ethernet cables for a new research
laboratory scheduled to arrive in December.
Flight engineers Fyodor Yurchikhin and Alexander Misurkin
opened the hatch on the station's Pirs airlock at 10:36 a.m. EDT
(1436 GMT) to kick off a 7-hour, 29-minute spacewalk, the
longest ever by Russian cosmonauts.
The spacewalk eclipsed by 13 minutes the Russians' previous
record set in July 2000 outside the Mir space station. The
longest spacewalk overall was an 8-hour, 56-minute outing in
2001 by two NASA astronauts working outside the International
Space Station.
Yurchikhin, who was making his seventh spacewalk, and
Misurkin, on his second, spent most of their time routing two
power cables and an ethernet line for a new Russian multipurpose
laboratory called Nauka.
"There's a lot of intricate and delicate stringing (of the
cables) through handrails and hook points," NASA mission
commentator Rob Navias said during a televised broadcast of the
spacewalk.
The outing is the third of six spacewalks Russia plans to
conduct this year.
NASA meanwhile is still investigating the cause of a
spacesuit helmet leak that forced two other crew members at the
space station to abort a spacewalk on July 16.
Russia's Orlan spacesuits are different from NASA's but "due
diligence was paid in preparation for this spacewalk," Navias
said.
"Everything was in good shape," he added.
In addition to rigging cables between the Russian Zarya and
Poisk modules, Yurchikhin and Misurkin attached a panel of
experiments on a handrail on Poisk that will remain outside to
expose sample materials to the space environment.
The cosmonauts are scheduled for another spacewalk on Aug.
22 to install a swiveling platform for a telescope.
Russia's Nauka module, which will serve as research lab,
docking port and airlock, will replace the Pirs docking
compartment, which will be detached from the space station and
flown into the atmosphere, where it will be incinerated.
The station, a $100 billion project of 15 nations, flies
about 250 miles (about 400 km) above Earth. It has been
permanently staffed by rotating crews of astronauts and
cosmonauts since November 2000.
