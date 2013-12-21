By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL
CAPE CANAVERAL Fla. Dec 21 Two NASA astronauts,
their spacesuits newly modified with snorkels in case of another
water leak, floated outside the International Space Station on
Saturday to begin a marathon three-day task to fix the outpost's
cooling system.
The spacewalk, which is being broadcast live on NASA
Television, is the first for NASA since July when the spacesuit
helmet worn by Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano began filling
with water, a situation that could have caused him to drown.
Saturday's spacewalk was prompted by the Dec. 11 shutdown of
one of the station's two ammonia cooling systems, which forced
the crew to turn off non-essential equipment and shut down
dozens of science experiments.
While the six-member crew is not in danger, the remaining
cooling system cannot support the three laboratories and other
modules on the U.S. side of the $100 billion station, a project
of 15 nations. The Russian side of the station has a separate
cooling system.
Engineers at the Johnson Space Center in Houston tried
devising ways to bypass a suspected faulty pump valve, but with
time running short, managers decided to have astronauts replace
the pump, located outside the station, with a spare.
The work is expected to take station flight engineers Rick
Mastracchio and Mike Hopkins three spacewalks to complete, the
first of which began at 7:01 a.m. EST/1201 GMT on Saturday as
the station sailed 260 miles (418 km) over the southern Atlantic
Ocean.
"Beautiful day. Awesome view," Mastracchio, a veteran of six
spacewalks, said as opened the airlock's hatch to begin the
planned 6.5-hour outing.
He and Hopkins wore spacesuits that were modified to protect
them from another possible water leak. The problem in July was
traced to contamination in piece of equipment called a fan pump
separator, which circulates water and air in the spacesuit and
removes moisture from air.
How the water-separator portion of the device became clogged
remains under investigation, but NASA managers say they are
confident the problem will not reoccur during Saturday's
spacewalk.
Hopkins, who is making his first spacewalk, is wearing
Parmitano's spacesuit, but it has been outfitted with a new fan
pump separator.
In addition, both Hopkins and Mastracchio rigged their
helmets with homemade snorkels, fabricated out of pieces of
plastic tubing and Velcro, which they can use for breathing in
case of another water leak.
The helmets also now include water-absorbent pads that can
hold up to 27 ounces (800 milliliters) of water, said NASA's
lead spacewalk officer Allison Bolinger.
The pads are attached to the back of the astronauts'
helmets. During the spacewalk, Mastracchio and Hopkins
periodically will test if the pads are squishy by leaning their
heads back.
"This is our first line of defense," Bolinger told reporters
during a press conference on Wednesday.
"As soon as the crewmember senses squishiness ... that's the
sign that there is a problem in the (spacesuit) and it's time to
come inside," she said.
RISKY WORK
During Saturday's spacewalk, Mastracchio and Hopkins are
expected to prepare the 780-pound (354 kg), 5-foot (1.5 metre)
wide cooling system pump for removal. A spare will be installed
during two more spacewalks, scheduled for Monday and Wednesday.
The failed pump, which is located on a pallet on the right
side of the station's external truss, will be stored outside the
station for possible future repair and reuse.
It was installed in 2010 during an unexpectedly difficult
series of spacewalks by astronauts Doug Wheelock and Tracy
Caldwell Dyson.
"What makes this pump very difficult (to work on) are (the)
fluid disconnects because they are so large and they are
pressurized and they contain liquid ammonia, so that's a hazard
for us if it were to come in contact with us or our suits,"
Caldwell Tyson said in an interview with a NASA TV mission
commentator.
Maintaining focus also can be a challenge, she added.
"When you're on one of those pallets, you really have that
sensation that you are sticking out on the edge of a skyscraper.
Especially when you look down, you see your feet and then you
see the Earth going 17,500 mph (28,164 kph) beneath you, it
really does get your attention," Caldwell Dyson said.
"You tend to slow down and be a lot more careful when you
have a backdrop like that," she said.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Vicki Allen)