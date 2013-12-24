(Updates with end of spacewalk, adds quotes, details)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Dec 24 Two NASA astronauts
spent more than seven hours working outside the International
Space Station on Tuesday and successfully repaired a critical
cooling system.
It was the second spacewalk in three days for flight
engineers Rick Mastracchio and Mike Hopkins, who wrapped up the
cumbersome work with only one problem.
As they were installing a spare cooling pump, a sprinkling
of ammonia crystals leaked out from one of four fluid lines. The
toxic liquid turns to flakes in the cold and weightlessness
environment of space.
The astronauts spent an extra 15 minutes in the station's
Quest airlock to bake out any potential residue on their
spacesuits. The 7.5-hour spacewalk was broadcast live on NASA
Television.
"It took a couple of licks to get her done, but we got it,"
Hopkins radioed to flight controllers at NASA's Mission Control
Center in Houston.
The new pump will not be fully tested until later on
Tuesday, but an initial check in the final hour of the spacewalk
showed it was "alive and well," reported NASA mission
commentator Rob Navias.
During a spacewalk on Saturday, the astronauts removed a
failed cooling system pump and attached it to a temporary
storage site at the base of the station's mobile rail cart.
NASA is considering a potential future spacewalk to repair
the refrigerator-size pump and use it as a spare, officials
said.
In addition to the new pump installed on Tuesday, there are
two other spare pumps aboard the station, a $100 billion
research complex that flies about 260 miles (about 418 km) above
Earth.
The U.S. side of the station, which includes Japanese and
European laboratories, has been without half its cooling system
since Dec. 11 when a valve failed inside a pump.
The six-member crew was never in any danger, NASA said, but
both cooling systems are needed to radiate heat from the
station's modules and laboratories.
With just one cooling loop, astronauts had to turn off
unnecessary equipment and some science experiments. The Russian
part of the station has a separate cooling system.
The spacewalks were NASA's first since July when the
water-cooled spacesuit worn by Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano
developed a leak. His helmet began filling with water, a
situation that could have caused him to drown if the spacewalk
was not quickly aborted.
Engineers at the time traced the problem to contaminated
water in a device that circulates water and air in a spacesuit
and takes moisture out of the air. How the water became
contaminated remains under investigation.
As a precaution, the helmets worn by Mastracchio and Hopkins
were outfitted with moisture-absorbent pads and snorkels that
could draw air from the belly of the spacesuits in case the
problem recurred. No leaks were reported, Navias said.
NASA decided to forego a third spacewalk to relocate the
failed pump onto a more permanent storage pallet, officials
said.
Two Russian cosmonauts, meanwhile, are planning to conduct a
spacewalk on Friday to install a pair of high-fidelity cameras
outside the Zvezda service module, part of a Canadian commercial
television project. They also will swap out several science
experiments.
