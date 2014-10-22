Oct 22 Two Russian cosmonauts floated outside
the International Space Station on Wednesday for a six-hour
space walk to replace science experiments and jettison two
unneeded antennas.
Station commander Maxim Suraev and flight engineer Alexander
Samokutyaev left the station's Pirs module at 9:28 a.m. EDT
(1328 GMT) as the complex sailed 260 miles (418 km) above the
planet.
The cosmonauts quickly completed the first task on their
to-do list, removing and jettisoning a defunct science
experiment known as Radiometriya.
The device, which was installed in 2011, was used to track
seismic activity on earth, NASA mission commentator Rob Navias
said during a live broadcast of the space walk on NASA TV.
Suraev and Samokutyaev then removed a protective cover from
a European science experiment that exposes seeds, bacteria
spores, fungi, ferns and other samples to the harsh environment
of space.
The cosmonauts, both making their second space walks, also
plan to remove and discard two obsolete antennas from the Poisk
mini-research module and make a detailed photographic and video
survey of the Russian part of the station.
The space walk is the third in three weeks and the seventh
and last outing planned for this year. Next year NASA plans up
to 10 space walk to reconfigure the station for the arrival of
commercial space taxis, which are expected to begin flying crews
to the outpost in 2017.
The station is a $100 billion research laboratory owned and
operated by a partnership of 15 nations.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)