* "The crew are feeling well," Mission Control says
* Returning crew includes station's first Canadian commander
* Replacement astronauts due to launch on May 28
By Dmitry Solovyov and Irene Klotz
ALMATY/CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 14 The first
Canadian astronaut to command the International Space Station
landed safely in Kazakhstan with two crewmates on Tuesday,
wrapping up a five-month mission aboard the International Space
Station.
A Soyuz capsule under an orange parachute raised clouds of
dust as it ignited an engine to cushion its landing some 150 km
(90 miles) southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central
Kazakhstan at 8:31 a.m. (0231 GMT), Russian television showed in
a live broadcast.
"The crew are feeling well," Mission Control outside Moscow
said in a radio transmission, as several search and rescue
helicopters hovered around the capsule on a bright morning.
The three astronauts were shown smiling, seated in
semi-reclined chairs and covered with blue thermal blankets,
waiting for medical tests after their landing.
About 3-1/2 hours earlier, space station commander Chris
Hadfield, NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn and Russian cosmonaut
Roman Romanenko departed the $100-billion orbital outpost as it
sailed 255 miles (410 km) over eastern Mongolia.
"It's just been an extremely fulfilling and amazing
experience," Hadfield radioed to flight controllers on Monday.
The mission included an impromptu spacewalk on Saturday to
fix an ammonia coolant leak that had cropped up two days
earlier. Without the repair, NASA likely would have had to cut
back the station's science experiments to save power. The
cooling system dissipates heat from electronics on the station's
solar-powered wing panels.
During a 5-1/2-hour spacewalk, Marshburn and Chris Cassidy,
who remains aboard the station, replaced a suspect ammonia
coolant pump, apparently resolving the leak. Engineers will
monitor the system for several weeks to make sure there are no
additional problems.
Hadfield made history on Monday when he released the first
music video shot in space, turning an astronaut into an
overnight music sensation with his zero-gravity version of David
Bowie's hit "Space Oddity."
The mission of Hadfield, Marshburn and Romanenko, who
blasted off 146 days ago, was the 35th expedition aboard the
space station, a permanently staffed laboratory for biomedical,
materials science, technology demonstrations and other research.
Their replacements are due to launch from the Baikonur
Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on May 28. Until then, a skeleton crew
commanded by Pavel Vinogradov and including NASA astronaut
Cassidy and cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will keep the station
operating.
The crew's return to Earth comes on the 40th anniversary of
the launch of the first U.S. space station, Skylab. Three crews
lived and worked on the relatively short-lived Skylab between
May 1973 and February 1974. The project helped NASA prepare for
in-flight research aboard the space shuttles and the
International Space Station, which was constructed in orbit
beginning in 1998.
The outpost, which is scheduled to remain in orbit until at
least 2020, has been permanently staffed since November 2000.
(Editing by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham)