June 18 A Soyuz capsule carrying a Russian, an American and a Briton from the International Space Station made a parachute landing on the steppe near the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan on Saturday, NASA television reported.

The three-man crew which includes Tim Peake, the first astronaut representing the British government, left the station about three hours earlier. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty)