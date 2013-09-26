(Recasts with crew's arrival at space station)
* Soyuzcapsule reaches station in less than six hours
* Crew to join three already living aboard space station
* Next crew will bring Olympic torch but won't light it
By Irene Klotz
Sept 25 - A Russian Soyuz rocket blasted off
from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday to
deliver three new crew members to the International Space
Station.
The Soyuz rocket and capsule lifted off at 4:58 p.m. EDT
(2058 GMT) on an express route to the station, which orbits
about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
Less than six hours after liftoff, veteran Russian commander
Oleg Kotov and rookies Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Michael
Hopkins of the United States reached the outpost, a $100 billion
project of 15 nations. Only two other crews have made the
journey as quickly. Previous Soyuz capsules took two days of
orbital maneuvers to reach the station.
The arrival of Kotov, Ryazanskiy and Hopkins returns the
station to its full, six-member live-aboard crew. Commander
Fyodor Yurchikhin, NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg and European
Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano have been running the
station on their own since Sept. 10.
The skeleton crew was to have overseen the arrival of a
commercial cargo ship on a test flight to the station this week.
But a software problem left the unmanned Cygnus freighter
unable to receive navigation data properly from the station,
delaying its arrival until no earlier than Saturday to avoid
conflicting with the Soyuz's berthing. Typically, at least 48
hours are needed between spacecraft dockings.
The cargo ship, built and launched by Orbital Sciences
with backing from NASA, blasted off aboard an Antares
rocket on Sept. 18 from a new launch pad on the Virginia coast.
"As a crew we're very excited to be up there when Cygnus
rendezvous and docks and (we're) looking forward to opening that
hatch," Hopkins said on Tuesday during a prelaunch press
conference.
Hopkins and Ryazanskiy are making their first flights.
Kotov, who will take over command of the station when Yurchikhin
leaves in November, has made two previous long-duration missions
on the station.
During their five-month stay, Kotov and Ryazanskiy are
scheduled to make three spacewalks, the first of which will
include taking an unlighted Olympic torch outside the airlock to
promote the Sochi Olympic Games in Russia, which open in
February 2014.
"Our goal here is to make it look spectacular," Kotov,
speaking through a translator, told reporters.
"We'd like to showcase our Olympic torch in space. We will
try to do it in a beautiful manner. Millions of people will see
it live on TV and they will see the station and see how we
work," Kotov said.
The torch is scheduled to be delivered to the station on
Nov. 6 by the next crew launching to the outpost. Yurchikhin,
Nyberg and Parmitano will then bring it back to Earth when they
return home four days later so the traditional torch relay can
continue.
"Unfortunately we cannot light it in space so we will simply
take it to space and take pictures and some video with the
station and the Earth in the background," Ryazanskiy said in a
prelaunch NASA interview.
An Olympic torch previously flew aboard NASA's now-retired
space shuttle Atlantis prior to the 1996 Olympics.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in Mojave, California; Editing by
Jane Sutton, Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)