Nov 23 A Russian Soyuz rocket blasted off from
the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazahkstan on Sunday to deliver three
new crew members to the International Space Station, including
Italy's first female astronaut.
A Soyuz capsule carrying incoming station commander Terry
Virts from U.S. space agency NASA, Soyuz commander Anton
Shkaplerov from the Russian Federal Space Agency and first-time
flier Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency lifted
off at 2101 GMT Sunday.
Less than six hours later, the capsule flew into a berthing
port on the Russian side of the station as the two ships sailed
about 260 miles (418 km) over the central Pacific Ocean, NASA
mission commentator Kyle Herring from the Johnson Space Center
in Houston said.
The station, owned and operated by 15 nations, serves as an
orbiting laboratory for life science, materials research,
technology development and other experiments using the unique
microgravity environment and vantage point of space.
"I think that 100 years from now, 500 years from now, people
will look back on this as the initial baby steps that we took
going into the solar system," Virts told a pre-launch press
conference.
"In the same way that we look back on Columbus and the other
explorers 500 years ago, this is the way people will look at
this time in history."
The $100 billion research laboratory has been short-staffed
since Nov. 9 when Russian cosmonaut Maxim Suraev, European
astronaut Alexander Gerst and NASA's Reid Wiseman returned home
after 5.5 months in orbit.
The new crew faces a busy six months in orbit, including a
trio of spacewalks to prepare the station for a new fleet of
U.S. commercial space taxis due to begin flying astronauts to
the station in late 2017.
Cristoforetti, 37, an Italian Air Force pilot, deflected
questions about being Italy's first female astronaut during a
webcast prelaunch press conference from Kazakhstan on Saturday.
"I have done nothing special to be the first Italian woman to
fly to space. I just wanted to fly to space and I happen to be
the first," Cristoforetti, who was speaking in Russian, said
through a translator.
