By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 18 A NASA astronaut
and two Russian cosmonauts blasted off on Friday for a six-hour
ride to the International Space Station, a NASA TV broadcast
showed.
A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying U.S. astronaut Jeff
Williams and cosmonauts Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin
lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 5:26
p.m. EDT (2126 GMT). They replace a crew that ended a nearly
year-long flight earlier this month.
"Launch day!" Williams posted on Twitter six hours before
liftoff. "A bit of snow and a huge amount of enthusiasm. All I
plan to pack is a nice looking suit."
Williams, a grandfather and veteran of three previous
spaceflights, noted that he has been in space with 45 different
people over the years. He, Skripochka, who has flown once
before, and Ovchinin, a rookie, will spend about six months
living and working aboard the station, a $100 billion research
laboratory that flies about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
The U.S. space agency and Russia have not yet assigned crews
for additional year-long missions following the March 1 return
of astronaut Scott Kelly and cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko from a
340-day spaceflight.
Williams, 58, who will be serving aboard the station for a
third time, is expected to return to Earth with a career total
of 534 days in space. This would surpass the current U.S.
record, which is Kelly's cumulative 520 days.
The world record belongs to Russian cosmonaut Gennady
Padalka, who returned from his fifth flight last September and
has spent a total of 879 days in space.
Scientists are interested in seeing how the human body fares
during longer stays in space as the United States and other
countries being planning for multi-year missions to Mars.
In addition to more exposure to radiation, astronauts
experience bone and muscle loss and changes in their
cardiovascular, immune and other systems.
Williams, Skripochka and Ovchinin will join a three-man crew
already aboard the station. The crew has been preparing for the
arrival of an Orbital ATK cargo ship, which is scheduled to
blast off from Florida on Tuesday.
